Ваша школьная газета проводит конкурс на лучший приключенческий юмористический ??етективный рассказ напишите свой рассказ

About the sausageLight dinner in the kitchen. There was some program about food.- And how the sausage is made? asks on the screen leading chief technologist slaughterhouse.From skins - is responsible technologist. Apparently from surprise and from the fact that he aimed the camera Central television, he accidentally gives a state secret, carefully hidden from the people for decades.My wife is looking at the sausage on her plate almost drops her fork in amazement and asks me:- Dear sausage? Apparently, from the expensive skins or so in amazement I guess. - Probably from sable and mink...