Вместо скобок вставить правильную форму For many years there was no good opera house in Australia. In 1954, Jorn Utzon from Denmark( win,won,has won,was winning) a competition organized by the Australian government to build an...

For many years there was no good opera house in Australia. In 1954, Jorn Utzon from Denmark has won a competition organized by the Australian government to build an opera house. The construction took fourteеn years and the project has finished only in 1973.Since then, the building has become the symbol of Australia. It is also it*s most famous landmark. The best way to visit the Sydney Opera House is to see a show. In sunny weather visitors can take a picnic basket and enjoy walking around the Botanic Gardens near the Opera House.