Впишите -s (-es) там, где это нужно. 1. this girl ... run... 2. I run... 3. Ann cook... 4. Ann can cook... 5. Tom swim... 6. the man... come... 7. ji m go ... home 8. I go... home 9. Mum can scate... 10. dog... like... it 11. cat.. eat... fish... 12. he can run... 13. this girl ... can run... 14. he see... that bird... 15. Ann and Jill cook... 16. this boy... ski... 17. Tom can swim... 18. those boy ... ski... 19. these boy... ski... 20. the men... come... 21. Tom and Ted swim... 22. Mum like... banana... 23. kitten... drink... milk... 24. mice... like... cheese
1. this girl runes 2. I run 3. Ann cookes 4. Ann can cook 5. Tom swimes 6. the man... comees 7. jim goes home 8. I go home 9. Mum can scate 10. dog likes it 11. cat eats fish 12. he can run 13. this girl can run 14. he sees that bird 15. Ann and Jill cook 16. this boy skies 17. Tom can swim 18. those boys ski 19. these boys ski... 20. the men come 21. Tom and Ted swim 22. Mum likes bananas 23. kitten drinks milk 24. mice like cheese