Вставь пропущенные слова big,draw,friend,Country. The Country Mouse lives in the country.Her house isn"t .......... but it is nice.The .............. Mouse likes to read.She can ......... funny pictures.On Mondays her ............

Английский язык
Вставь пропущенные слова big,draw,friend,Country. The Country Mouse lives in the country.Her house isn"t .......... but it is nice.The .............. Mouse likes to read.She can ......... funny pictures.On Mondays her ............. comes to see her.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Сначала big, потом country, draw, friend.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
ЧТО НАЗЫВАЮТ ОНТАРКТИДОЙ
Ответить
Другие предметы
Допиши второе слово пары: дорога, окно, поле, банка, ягоды, конфета
Ответить
Русский язык
10 причастий со словами снег плиз срочно!!!!!!!
Ответить
Другие предметы
Что не явлЯется архетертурным сооружениим
Ответить
Биология
Пожалуйста напишите сказку про жизнь растительной клетки заранее благодарю!
Ответить