Вставить слова Choose the correct item. 1. Frank ………………….. if we were coming to the presentation. a) said b) told c) asked 2. Mark ……………………. to help me with some drawings. b) agreed b) threatened c) ordered 3. Kevin sugge...

Английский язык

Вставить слова Choose the correct item. 1. Frank ………………….. if we were coming to the presentation. a) said b) told c) asked 2. Mark ……………………. to help me with some drawings. b) agreed b) threatened c) ordered 3. Kevin suggested ……………….. further information on the website. a) to look for b) looking for c) to have looked for 4. The lecturer told us that the structure ………… the crucial role in the building. a) is playing b) plays c) has played 5. Brian informed that all necessary electrical fittings were delivering …………… . a) the week before b) the following week c) the previous week 6. The manager wants to know what construction aggregates you ……………. a) offer b) had offered c) offers 7. Bella asked …………….. she could use my computer. a) that b) whether c) something 8. They proved that they …………… spray equipment early the next morning. a) would send b) had sent c) had been sending 9. We realized we ………………… to change our trade traffic. a) might b) had to c) needed 10. Angela said that she was going to London on business ……… week. a) last b) that c) following 11. James ………………….. looking for another insulation supplier. a) demanded b) warned c) suggested 12. Harry explained that he ………............... come on time. a) shall b) should c) couldn’t

