Вставьте глагол to be в Present Simple. 1. What ... your name? - My name ... Shirley Frank. 2. What ... your address? - My address ... 175 Grand Central Parkway. 3. What ... your phone number? - My phone number ... 718-1930. 4. Where ... you from? - I ... from New York. 5. I ... a pupil. 6. My father ... not a teacher, he ... a scientist. 7. ... your aunt a doctor? - Yes, she ... . 8. ... they at home? - No, they ... not at home, they ... at work. 9. My brother ... a worker. He ... at work. 10. ... you an engineer? - Yes, I ... .11. ... your sister a typist? - No, she ... not a typist, she ... a student. 12. ... your brother at school? - Yes, he ... . 13. ... your sister at school? - No, she ... not at school. 14. My sister ... at home. 15. ... this your watch? - Yes, it ... . 16. She ... an actress. 17. This ... my bag. 18. My uncle ... an office worker. 19. He ... at work. 20. Helen ... a painter. She has some fine pictures. They ... on the walls. She has much paper. It ... on the shelf. The shelf ... brown. It ... on the wall. Helen has a brother. He ... a student. He has a family. His family ... not in St. Petersburg, it ... in Moscow.
1. is... is 2. is...is 3. is... is 4. are... am 5. am 6. is... is 7. is...is 8. are...are...are 9. is...is 10. are... am 11. is...is...is 12. is...is 13. is...is 14. is 15. is...is 16. is 17. is 18. is 19. is 20. is...are...is...is...is...is...is...is
