Вставьте одно из следующих слов: some, any, no, the, а или оставьте пропуски незаполненными . ... cats like ... milk. 2. They stopped in ... front of ... house where Tom lived. 3. I showed him ... way to ... station. 4. What i...

Английский язык

Вставьте одно из следующих слов: some, any, no, the, а или оставьте пропуски незаполненными . ... cats like ... milk. 2. They stopped in ... front of ... house where Tom lived. 3. I showed him ... way to ... station. 4. What is ... name of ... street in which you live? 5. I want to say ... words to your sister. 6. ... tea in this glass is cold. 7.... sun was high in ... sky. 8. Oh, there are ... apples in ... vase: ... children have eaten all of them. Please put ... apples into ... vase. 9. Yesterday we had ... fish for dinner. 10. He gave me ... coffee. 11.1 drank ... cup of ... coffee after ... dinner. 12. She bought ... new books yesterday. 13. Where are … books which you brought from ... library yester­day? 14. Did you buy ... apples when you were at ... shop? 15. We could not skate because there was ... snow on ... ice

