Вставьте подходящие по смыслу личные местоимения. 10. Nick and Max are students. … are students of a Moscow university. 11. The rooms are small but … are light and warm. 12. The new flat is comfortable but … is far from the un...

Английский язык

Вставьте подходящие по смыслу личные местоимения. 10. Nick and Max are students. … are students of a Moscow university. 11. The rooms are small but … are light and warm. 12. The new flat is comfortable but … is far from the university. 13. Jack has many French books. … likes to read French very much. 14. Hans is a new student. … is German. 15. Alice and Jane are new secretaries. … are not lazy.

