Вставьте пропущенные слова/словосочетания: 1.How much is this pair of jeans? How much cost? 2.This town has got some beautiful monuments. There in this town. 3.The USA consists of fifty states. There in the USA. 4.This s...
Английский язык
Вставьте пропущенные слова/словосочетания: 1.How much is this pair of jeans? How much cost? 2.This town has got some beautiful monuments. There in this town. 3.The USA consists of fifty states. There in the USA. 4.This school has got a big football pitch. There at the school. 5.How many shooping centres has Warsaw got? How many in Warsaw? 6.This village hasn't got any pubs. There in this village. 7.The library hasn't got many English books. There in the library.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2There are some beautiful monuments in this town. 3There are fifty states in the USA. 4There is a big football pitch at the school. 5How many shopping centres are there in Warsaw? 6There isn't any pubs in this village. 7There isn't many Englih books in the library.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
За минуту Автомобиль проехал 2 километров до коростеня он проедет за час Чему равна скорость автомобиля выраженное в километрах в час
История
Математика
Английский язык