Вставьте пропущенные слова/словосочетания: 1.How much is this pair of jeans? How much cost? 2.This town has got some beautiful monuments. There in this town. 3.The USA consists of fifty states. There in the USA. 4.This s...

Английский язык

Вставьте пропущенные слова/словосочетания: 1.How much is this pair of jeans? How much cost? 2.This town has got some beautiful monuments. There in this town. 3.The USA consists of fifty states. There in the USA. 4.This school has got a big football pitch. There at the school. 5.How many shooping centres has Warsaw got? How many in Warsaw? 6.This village hasn't got any pubs. There in this village. 7.The library hasn't got many English books. There in the library.

