Английский язык

Вставьте слова из скобок. How would you like to visit a rainforest, explore the bottom of an ocean and still be home 0) in time for dinner? Well, if you live in Omaha, USA, you can! The Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha is like no 1) ……zoo. There are 2)…..of wild and endangered animals here but they live in an environmental exactly 3)….. Their own. The zoo includes the world’s largest indoor rainforest, known 4)….. The Lied Jungle. You can cross rope bridges, walk through caves and admire wonderful waterfalls. Leopards and pythons move through the bushes, monkeys jump from tree to tree and birds 5) …. Above your head. The zoo is home 6) …. Many species including bears, giraffes, deer, jaguars and pumas. Next 7) … the Lied Jungle is the Kingdom of the Seas Aquarium. Here you can see penguins sliding off ice cliffs 8) ….. The cold water below. 9) …. A walk along the 25-metre glass tunnel which runs through a big tank, with a wide variety of fish swimming around you. The zoo is open 10) …. Day of the year except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. (0. a. on b. in c. at d. for 1. a. such b. every c. any d. other 2. A. much b. more c. many d. lots 3. A. like b. as c. same d. to 4. A. as b. like c. such d. for 5. A. move b. cross c. fly d. pass 6. A. for b. of c. to d. in 7. A. in b. to c. by d. with 8. A. under b. in c. into d. on 9. A. do b. go c. make d. take 10. A. most b. all c. every d. each)

