Английский язык
Вставьте слова на места пропусков (____). 1) Can you __________ me to your friend? (9 букв) 2) The door is closed! I can't ________ the house. (5 букв) 3) You failed the test. Almost all your answers were ______ (5 букв) 4) You are sick. You must see the ________ (6 букв) 5) There are Past, Present and _______ (6 букв) 6) It can mean a "gift" and it can mean a "tense". _____ (7 букв)
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. introduce 2.  enter 3. wrong 4.  doctor 5.   future 6. present
