Вставьте в пропуски слова: comission; application form; manual; blue collar workers; white collar workers; the suck; civil servants; part-time; vocation. 1. You'll get _____ if you carry on being so late for work every day! ...

Английский язык

Вставьте в пропуски слова: comission; application form; manual; blue collar workers; white collar workers; the suck; civil servants; part-time; vocation. 1. You'll get _____ if you carry on being so late for work every day! 2. There's no _____; just send a CV and covering letter to the Managing Director. 3. Anne's decided to go _____ now she's pregnant: she's only going to work two days a week. 4. I've always felt that it was my _____ to be a teacher. I've never wanted to do anything else. 5. The great thing about ____ is that the more you sell, the more money you make. 6. Is it true Bruce Willis was a _____worker in a factory before he became an actor? 7. Some _____ manage to work their way up the career ladder and become things ambassadors and senior diplomats. 8. Many _____ have to make a real effort to stay fit: sitting at a desk all day is very unhealthy 9. The _____ we give you will depend on how well you've done the job. 10. The closing of the factory led to 5.000 _____ being made redundant.

Автор: Гость