Вставьте в пропуски слова: comission; application form; manual; blue collar workers; white collar workers; the suck; civil servants; part-time; vocation. 1. You'll get _____ if you carry on being so late for work every day! ...
Английский язык
Вставьте в пропуски слова: comission; application form; manual; blue collar workers; white collar workers; the suck; civil servants; part-time; vocation. 1. You'll get _____ if you carry on being so late for work every day! 2. There's no _____; just send a CV and covering letter to the Managing Director. 3. Anne's decided to go _____ now she's pregnant: she's only going to work two days a week. 4. I've always felt that it was my _____ to be a teacher. I've never wanted to do anything else. 5. The great thing about ____ is that the more you sell, the more money you make. 6. Is it true Bruce Willis was a _____worker in a factory before he became an actor? 7. Some _____ manage to work their way up the career ladder and become things ambassadors and senior diplomats. 8. Many _____ have to make a real effort to stay fit: sitting at a desk all day is very unhealthy 9. The _____ we give you will depend on how well you've done the job. 10. The closing of the factory led to 5.000 _____ being made redundant.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. You'll get the sack if you carry on being so late for work every day! 2. There's no application form; just send a CV and covering letter to the Managing Director. 3. Anne's decided to go part-time now she's pregnant: she's only going to work two days a week. 4. I've always felt that it was my vocation to be a teacher. I've never wanted to do anything else. 5. The great thing about ____ is that the more you sell, the more money you make. 6. Is it true Bruce Willis was a manual worker in a factory before he became an actor? 7. Some civil servants manage to work their way up the career ladder and become ambassadors and senior diplomats. 8. Many white collar workers have to make a real effort to stay fit: sitting at a desk all day is very unhealthy 9. The comission we give you will depend on how well you've done the job. 10. The closing of the factory led to 5.000 blue collar workers being made redundant.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Выскажи предположение, что может произойти с человеком при повреждении какого ли??о нерва, например при повреждении нервов пальца руки?
Українська мова
Русский язык