Вставьте необходимый модальный глагол. 1) I … not go to the theatre with them. 2) I … repeat the grammar rules and words. 3) All of us … be in time for classes. 4) …you speak English well?

1) I cannot go to the theatre with them. 2) I must repeat the grammar rules and words. 3) All of us must be in time for classes. 4) Can you speak English well?