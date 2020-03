Выберете подходящее слово. 1. At school I didn’t study the (economy, economics) of Great Britain. 2. I hope he’ll make a good (economist, economy). 3. There are many (economic, economical) problems in the world. 4. This...

Английский язык

Выберете подходящее слово. 1. At school I didn’t study the (economy, economics) of Great Britain. 2. I hope he’ll make a good (economist, economy). 3. There are many (economic, economical) problems in the world. 4. This car is very (economic, economical). 5. I try to spend money and time (economical, economically). 6. This car (economize, economizes) fuel.

