Английский язык
Выбери правильный предлог : at , on , from,with .in the middle of. 1 There is a table ... the room. 2 She is ... from Russia. 3 There are flowers ... table .4 The boy shares a room ... his brorher . 5 We read ,play and sing ... English lessons. 6 Children skate in the park ... Sundays . 7 I go to school ... 8 o'clock . помогите пожалуйста очень надо
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 in the middle of 2 from:) 3 on 4 with 5 at 6 on 7 at
