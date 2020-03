Выберите правильный вариант глагола: If I were you, I......to the concert. A)gone would go B) would go C) will go D) went E)going.

Английский язык

Выберите правильный вариант глагола: If I were you, I......to the concert. A)gone would go B) would go C) will go D) went E)going.

Автор: Гость