выбрать форму глагола I get up early and always (have/has/had) a cup of coffee in the morning. We usually (meet/met) at 9 o,clock but yesterday we (meet/met) at haif past ni ne yesterday the film begin/began at 7.30. I never (eat/ate) pizza. I dont like it. I never (eat/ate) pizza when i lived whith my grandparents in the country. Mother alveys (take/take/took) my brother Ed to school on friday, bur yesterday i (takes/take/took) him to scool. They (write/wrote) a letter to you last desember. Three days ago my cousin (gives/give/gave) me this book to read. My classes are over at 2 o,clock. My mother always (meet/meets/met) me after classes .

I get up early and always have a cup of coffee in the morning. We usually meet at 9 o,clock but yesterday we met at half past nine yesterday the film began at 7.30. I never eat pizza. I dont like it. I never ate pizza when i lived whith my grandparents in the country. Mother always takes my brother Ed to school on friday, bur yesterday i took him to school. They wrote a letter to you last December. Three days ago my cousin gave me this book to read. My classes are over at 2 o,clock. My mother always meets me after classes .