Выразите запрещение при помощи отрицательной формы глагола “must” (mustn’t) You mustn’t do it Вы не должны (вам нельзя) этого делать to come late to your classes; to miss your English classes; to make noise here; to talk at...

Английский язык
Выразите запрещение при помощи отрицательной формы глагола “must” (mustn’t) You mustn’t do it Вы не должны (вам нельзя) этого делать to come late to your classes; to miss your English classes; to make noise here; to talk at the lectures; to read in the darkness; to call him so late; to smoke in the children’s room;
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Составить 3 бессоюзных предложения о полководце
Ответить
Математика
Преобразовать в десятичную дробь 6 4/9 8 3/20 3 4/11 9 7/15 4 5/88 8/25
Ответить
Математика
Слагаемые7и вычесли сумму ..... .уменьшаемое -9, вычитаемое -4. Вычисли разность.
Ответить
Геометрия
ABCD-прямоугольник, AB=5 см, АD=6 см, AC₁=√65 см. Sполн-?
Ответить
Математика
Перевидите дробь в десятичную: 2целых12/25 СРОЧНО!!!!!
Ответить