. ______ were you last year? — At the seaside. А) Why Б) Where В) Who Г) When 8. _____ you play hockey every day? А) do Б) did В) is Г) are 9. We ______ apple juice when we were in the restaurant yesterday. А) drink Б) ...

Английский язык

. ______ were you last year? — At the seaside. А) Why Б) Where В) Who Г) When 8. _____ you play hockey every day? А) do Б) did В) is Г) are 9. We ______ apple juice when we were in the restaurant yesterday. А) drink Б) drinked В) drinking Г) drank 10. Make the sentence negative: We played basketball last winter. А) We don’t play basketball last winter. Б) We doesn’t play basketball last winter. В) We didn’t play basketball last winter. Г) We not played basketball last winter.

Автор: Гость