. ______ were you last year? — At the seaside. А) Why Б) Where В) Who Г) When 8. _____ you play hockey every day? А) do Б) did В) is Г) are 9. We ______ apple juice when we were in the restaurant yesterday. А) drink Б) drinked В) drinking Г) drank 10. Make the sentence negative: We played basketball last winter. А) We don’t play basketball last winter. Б) We doesn’t play basketball last winter. В) We didn’t play basketball last winter. Г) We not played basketball last winter.
ПОМОГИТЕ!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Известно, что основания трапеции относятся как 1:3 . Найдите боль??ее основание трапеции, если ее средняя линия равно 6.!!...
Let's talk about our weekends! At the weekends , i usully do my homework ( if i have a lot of homework ). Sometimes i listen to the music or read m...
Хей, прошу вашей помощи нужно составить по 2 предложения с сочинительными союзам?? из каждой их группы ( соединительные, противительные, разделит...
