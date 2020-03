. What did Dima visit yesterday? - The London Eye. 2. Does the London Eye turn very fast? - No, it doesn't. Very slowly. 3. How many people does it carry? - 15,000 people a day. 4. Did Dime take photos? - Yes, he did. A lot ...

Английский язык

. What did Dima visit yesterday? - The London Eye. 2. Does the London Eye turn very fast? - No, it doesn't. Very slowly. 3. How many people does it carry? - 15,000 people a day. 4. Did Dime take photos? - Yes, he did. A lot of. 5. Where did he buy some funny souvenirs? - In the shop below the London Eye. 6. What did they see at the Jubilee Gardens? - A puppet show. 7. Was it enjoyable? - Yes, it was. It was fine. ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ СРОЧНО!!!ДАМ 25 БАЛЛОВ.зарание спасибо

Автор: Гость