What do these numbers refer to?Give situations 1835 1856 1842 1850 1861 1857 1865 1858 Помгите плиз дам 35 Балов
Английский язык
What do these numbers refer to?Give situations 1835 1856 1842 1850 1861 1857 1865 1858 Помгите плиз дам 35 Балов
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
One thousand eight hundred thirty five-1835 one thousand eight hundred fifty six-1856 thousand eight hundred fifty-1850 one thousand eight hundred forty two-1842 one thousand eight hundred fifty seven-1857 one thousand eight hundred fifty eight-1858 one thousand eight hundred sixty one-1861 one thousand eight hundred sixty five-1865
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Қазақ тiлi
Перевод 1)Айжанға сабақты оқыт 2)Ержанға мəтінді жаздыр 3)Айгүлге шындықты айт??ды көндір 4)Асемге тамағын ішкіз 5)Маржанды күнделікт...
Математика
Помогите, пожалуйста, сравнить дроби: 1)37/115 и 38/175 2)9/65 и 16/117 Распишите подробно,з??ранее спасибо:)