Английский язык

What have the Mills done? Why are they happy? Match. 1.Andys father has bought a new cooker. 2.Andy has swept the paths. 3.They have cleaned the garden. 4.They havent forgotten to wash the floor. 5.Andy has repaintted the door. a. The garden is clean. b. Andys mother can cook on the new cooker now. c. The floor is clean. d. The door is blue now. e. Now the paths are clean.

