What, Where, How many или How? 1.........is it? - It is a frog. 2 - .......boxes have they got? - Ten. 3.-......are you? - I am a teacher. 4.- .....are you? - I am fine, thank you. 5.-.......are you? - I am under the t...

Английский язык

What, Where, How many или How? 1.........is it? - It is a frog. 2 - .......boxes have they got? - Ten. 3.-......are you? - I am a teacher. 4.- .....are you? - I am fine, thank you. 5.-.......are you? - I am under the table.

