What …………………. (you/do) this weekend? B: Nothing special. I………………. (usually/visit) my grandparents at the weekends but they ………….(leave) for London on Friday. 2 A: ………………………... (you/have) lunch yet? B: Not yet. I ……………………………………. (work) in the garden for the past five hours. 3 A: …………………………... (you/like) bungee jumping? B: You know, I ……………………(never/try) it but I ………………. (think) of trying it this weekend. 4 A: I………………. (go) to the gym every day for two months and I …………. (not/lose) any weight yet. В: I ………………. (exercise) every day too but I ……………….. (also/be) on a diet. 5 A: How long ……………………….… (Jane and Kate/be) friends? B: They …………………(know) each other for ten years and they ………………….….(share) a flat for the last four years. 6 A: Where are the Smiths? B: They ………………………. (go) to Paris for the weekend.
1 A: What are you doing this weekend? B: Nothing special. I usually visit my grandparents at the weekends but they are leaving for London on Friday. 2 A: Have you had lunch yet? B: Not yet. I have been working in the garden for the past five hours. 3 A: Do you like bungee jumping? B: You know, I have never tried it but I am thinking of trying it this weekend. 4 A: I have been going to the gym every day for two months and I have not lost any weight yet. В: I exercise every day too but I am also on a diet. 5 A: How long have Jane and Kate been friends? B: They have known each other for ten years and they have been sharing a flat for the last four years. 6 A: Where are the Smiths? B: They have gone to Paris for the weekend.
