Write about your favourite book. Use the Past Simple.(Можно любую детскую книгу для 4го класса) 5-7предложений.
Английский язык
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland-is a book, about Alice in Wonderland. Alice was a little girl.Suddenly she saw a white rabbit and ran after him.And after, she fall into the hole and woke in Wonderland.But it was a dream.In wonderland,she saw a lots of funny animals and people)
