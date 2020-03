Write general questions to the following sentences. Ex:They made a wonderful cake yesterday. Did they made a wonderful cake yesterday? 1. My parents flew to Canada last summer. 2. Len learnt Italian at the university 2 years a...

Английский язык

Write general questions to the following sentences. Ex:They made a wonderful cake yesterday. Did they made a wonderful cake yesterday? 1. My parents flew to Canada last summer. 2. Len learnt Italian at the university 2 years ago. 3. You swam in the sea when you were in Spain. 4. My granny grew roses in the garden last spring.

Автор: Гость