Write: Supply a phrase with 's or a compound noun in place of the phrases in italics. 1 Where's the key of the car? .............................. 2 Where's the surgery of the doctor?................... Пособие "The Noun" ...

Английский язык

Write: Supply a phrase with 's or a compound noun in place of the phrases in italics. 1 Where's the key of the car? .............................. 2 Where's the surgery of the doctor?................... Пособие "The Noun" 54 Куприна Р.Н. 3 It's the idea of the committee............................. 4 Don't damage the nib of the pen........................ 5 It's the keyboard of the computer...................... 6 I've cleaned the top of the desk........................ 7 It was in the reign of King John....................... 8 Do you like the poetry of Eliot?........................ 9 It's the responsibility of no one......................... 10 Look at the handle of the suitcase..................... 11 Polish the knob of the front door...................... 12 The journey of Scott is historic........................ 13 Who stole the bicycle of the postman?............ 14 Put out the stub of that cigarette...................... 15 We've got a new table in the kitchen.............. 16 Don't pull the tail of the horse......................... 17 Please clean the switches of the lights............. 18 I spoke to the secretary of the boss.................. 19 This is the new policy of the party................... 20 The cover of the book is torn........................... 21 He's the son of Mr Jones.................................. 22 The gate of the factory was shut....................... 23 Please open the door of the garage................... 24 I've lost the photos of the children.................... 25 The phone in the office is out of order............. 26 The critic of the film was wrong........................ 27 She's a teacher of dancing................................. 28 Who's the mother of the twins?........................ 29 That's the wife of my brother........................... 30 I need a new lamp for reading.......................... 31 The surface of the road is slippery................. 32 He is the secretary of the President.............

Автор: Гость