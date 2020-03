Write the sentences using the full form of the verbs. 1. He's got a book. He has got a book. 2. I'm a girl. ............ . 3. We're griends. ............. . 4. They've got the stars. .............. . 5. There's a book on the ta...

Английский язык

Write the sentences using the full form of the verbs. 1. He's got a book. He has got a book. 2. I'm a girl. ............ . 3. We're griends. ............. . 4. They've got the stars. .............. . 5. There's a book on the table.

