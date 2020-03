Write the verbs in the correct tense: Present Simple or Present Continuous. 1) Look! He ____ the house. (leave) 2) She usually _____ to school. (walk) 3) He ____ a pair of blue jeans at the moment. (try on) 4) Mark _____ th...

Английский язык

Write the verbs in the correct tense: Present Simple or Present Continuous. 1) Look! He ____ the house. (leave) 2) She usually _____ to school. (walk) 3) He ____ a pair of blue jeans at the moment. (try on) 4) Mark _____ that apples are good for his health. (know) 5) Ann _____ a book right now. (hold)

