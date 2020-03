Write what places they are. 1.The place which gave the name to the Tower of London. 2.The place where few people live but many work. 3.The place which is the geographical centre of London. 4.The place with Big Ben, the famo...

Английский язык

Write what places they are. 1.The place which gave the name to the Tower of London. 2.The place where few people live but many work. 3.The place which is the geographical centre of London. 4.The place with Big Ben, the famous Clock Tower.

