Yeah, You never said a word You didn’t send me no letter Don’t think I could forgive you See our world is slowly dying I’m not wasting no more time Don’t think i could believe you Yeah, our hands will get more wrinkled A...

Английский язык

Yeah, You never said a word You didn’t send me no letter Don’t think I could forgive you See our world is slowly dying I’m not wasting no more time Don’t think i could believe you Yeah, our hands will get more wrinkled And our hair will be grey Don’t think i could forgive you And see the children are starving And their houses were destroyed Don’t think they could forgive you Hey, when seas will cover lands And when men will be no more Don’t think you can forgive you Yeah when there’ll just be silence And when life will be over Don’t think you will forgive you Ребята помогите пожалуйста !!♥♥ Учитель задал такое задание: написать не перевод, а как читается !! Помогите , это срочно !!

Автор: Гость