You are going to give a talk about your career plans. You will have to start in 1.5 minutes and will speak for not more than 2 minutes. Remember to say · what job you want to do in the future; · what two subjects you think a...

You are going to give a talk about your career plans. You will have to start in 1.5 minutes and will speak for not more than 2 minutes. Remember to say · what job you want to do in the future; · what two subjects you think are the most important for your future job, and why; · whether your family approve of your career choice or not. 12 предложений примерно
I want to be a doctor as I 'm passionate about helping people. I am responsible and I want to become a publi servant which is why I am so willing to pursue this carreer path. I consider chemistry and biology to be the two subjects that one needs to know as a medical worker as they are indispensable. It's a very important job that is why both theoretical and practical skills are extremely crucial to do well. My family is fully supportive of my idea of becoming a doctor as they know I will succeed in taking care of the ill and the handicapped.
