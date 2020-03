You have 30 minutes to do this task. You have received a letter from your English-speaking pen, Susan. ...Yesterday i cooked pizza myself! Yummy! What do you think of pizza and fast food in general? What do you usually have f...

Английский язык

You have 30 minutes to do this task. You have received a letter from your English-speaking pen, Susan. ...Yesterday i cooked pizza myself! Yummy! What do you think of pizza and fast food in general? What do you usually have for lunch? What can you cook yourself, if you need to? Write her a letter and answer her 3 questions.

Автор: Гость