You've got a letter from your friend about the plot of the book he/she read last month. Write him/her a letter about the plot of the book you are reading now. Write 50-60 words. Answer his/her quesstions: What's the name of th...

Английский язык

You've got a letter from your friend about the plot of the book he/she read last month. Write him/her a letter about the plot of the book you are reading now. Write 50-60 words. Answer his/her quesstions: What's the name of the main character? What happened at the beginning? What did the main character do then? What episode did you like best?

