You've got a letter from your friend about the plot of the book he/she read last month. Write him/her a letter about the plot of the book you are reading now. Write 50-60 words. Answer his/her quesstions: What's the name of th...
Английский язык
You've got a letter from your friend about the plot of the book he/she read last month. Write him/her a letter about the plot of the book you are reading now. Write 50-60 words. Answer his/her quesstions: What's the name of the main character? What happened at the beginning? What did the main character do then? What episode did you like best?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Биология
Выберите один правильный ответ из четырёх предложенных и обоснуйте его, обоснуйт?? три остальных неправильных ответа. Влияние крупного промышлен...
Окружающий мир
Про воздуха Отгадай загадку напиши отгадку чего в комнате не видишь а жить без него не можешь Придумай и запиши свою загадку о воздухе
Обществознание