Задайте 4 вопроса к предложению. 1)They sometimes take children to the park. 2) He often gets up 7 o"clock. 3) George pays a lot of money for his flat.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1) where do they sometimes take children? 2)what time does he often get up? 3) how much money does George pay for his flat? 4) what does he do at 7 a.m often?
