Задайте специальные вопросы: they have got two dogs. they have got ten toys. they have got two guitars. she has got three dolls. he has got five games. образец: they have got two cats. how many cats have they got?
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
How many dogs have they got? How many toys have they got? How many guitars have they got? How many dolls have they got? How many games have they got? How many cats have they got?
