Задание 1: Put the words in the correct order: 1.the theatre-go-often-we-to 2.going-to-men-what-those-are-do? 3.got-bread-home-you-enough-have-at? 4.drink-coffee-I-usually-strong-don't. 5.the novel-mucg-I-very-liked. 6.te...

Английский язык

Задание 1: Put the words in the correct order: 1.the theatre-go-often-we-to 2.going-to-men-what-those-are-do? 3.got-bread-home-you-enough-have-at? 4.drink-coffee-I-usually-strong-don't. 5.the novel-mucg-I-very-liked. 6.tell-didn't-me-you-the truth-why? 7.do-your-classes-have-you-English-when? 8.are-to-Mun-going-we-help. 9.at-have-usually-dinner-6 p.m.-we. 10.collection-my-got-coins-a-brother-fine-has-of

