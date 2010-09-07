Задание 2. Заполните пропуски соответствующей формой глагола to be. Переведите предложения. 1. I … a student of the Land Use Planning faculty. 2. Before the Great October Socialist Revolution land resources … in priv...

Английский язык

Задание 2. Заполните пропуски соответствующей формой глагола to be. Переведите предложения. 1. I … a student of the Land Use Planning faculty. 2. Before the Great October Socialist Revolution land resources … in private ownership. 3. Land … not only the soil under our feet. 4. Next year you … … a land use planner. 5. The increase in the production of vegetables … the result of proper use of fertilizers. 6. The basic elements of the cadastral systems … different in different countries. Задание 3. Поставьте предложения в вопросительную и отрицательную форму. 1. They used fertile land for construction sites. 2. Land inventory is a sistematic survey of land capability of all regions. 3. The land use planner determines which acreages to employ in each land use. Задание 4. Образуйте степени сравнения от следующих прилагательных. Little, interesting, busy, short, complicated, sad. Задание 5. Напишите прописью следующие числительные. 11, 148, 912, 2006, 38672, 2/3, 35.06 Задание 6. Заполните пропуски предлогами и переведите предложения. 1. A parcel can be an area … land … a particular type … land use. 2. … this text we discuss the basic determination … the cadastral system. 3. Land … agriculture must have plenty … moisture … precipitation or irrigation to produce plants. 4. Land economic evaluation serves as a basis … application … modern science and technology … farming. 5. The impact … the road network … all aspects … agriculture must be fully assessed. Задание 7. Подберите синонимы к следующим словам. Land use planner, benefit, link, dangerous, scarcity.

Автор: Гость