Задание 5. Составьте предложения из данных слов. Переведите предложения на русски?? язык. 1.safe, a, account, your, current, money, your, keeps. 2.I, can, money, some, deposit, deposit account, my, in? 3.canceled, tomorro...

Гость: Гость:

1.Your account keeps a safe your current money 2.Can I deposit some money in my deposit account? 3.Mr. Watson canceled for the appointments tomorrow 4.You can not pay by cash at patrol station 5.Does the retail price depend on the production cost? На повестке дня представлены вопросы, имеющие особую важность Произошел дефицит предложения на медицинское оборудование В новом налоговом коде существует особая статья расходов. 1.There aren't questions of greatest necessity in the order of the day. 2.There wasn't shortage of supply for new medical equipment. 3.There isn't some special need in a new tax code. Which are questions in the order of the day? What was shortage of supply for? Where is some special need?