Задание: Complete the text with the correct form of the verb in brackets: Present Simple, Present Continuous or Present Perfect. Jason Peters is (be) a wildlife cameraman. He films (film) wild animals for documentary programmes on TV. For fifteen years, as part of his job, he explores (explore) the worlds jungles and rainforests. Snakes bites (bite) him more times then he can remember and alligators attacks (attack) him, too. At he the moment he is preparing (prepare) to go back to the Amazon. He loves (love) filming there but another reason is that his girlfriend, Carmen lives (live) in Manaus, near the Amazon. Peter and Carmen have worded (work) together when they can. They have filmed (film) in Venezuela several times. While they were there, they lived with the Matis Indians. The Matis eat (eat) monkeys, says Jason, but they dont eat (not eat) other animals which are part of their religion. At the moment I am studying (study) them and the Amazon people and I am trying (try) to compare the two. I am finding (find) books about the Amazon people to help me but theres nothing about the Matis. Ill have to write something myself!