Задание по английскому complete the sentences with correct words the english class is in room c the .......... case is blue. sue is 17 ......... old. is the art leson in ............. b? anna is ........... to the school....

Английский язык

Задание по английскому complete the sentences with correct words the english class is in room c the .......... case is blue. sue is 17 ......... old. is the art leson in ............. b? anna is ........... to the school. my .......... is Mark. what,s your favourite ............. ? my PE class is on ............ and wednesdayes. the class is on the desk. History ................. is on Tuesdaays.

Автор: Гость