Задайте вопрос к следующим предложением 1)Ann works in her room a)Yes/no b)Where c)who 2)We must go now a)Yes/no b)When c)who 3)There is a vase on the table a)Yes/ no b)Where c)what

1Does Ann work in her room?Where does Ann work? Who works in the room? 2Must we go now? When must we go?Who must go now? 3Is there a vase on the table? Where is a vase? What is on the table?