Английский язык

Закончи предложения, используя предлоги in, on, with, for. 1 They have a nice present _____ General Green. 2 I like to play____ my brother Tim. 3 My friends are______ the school gym. 4 Can you see that little bird____ the cage? 5 William likes to sing_____ the stage. 6 The new text is____ page14. 7 ______ Sundays I can see little Tommy___his sledge. * 8 The boy has a new book his good friend, Giand John.

