Закончите предложения 1. After I graduate from the University... 2. If the weather is fine tomorrow... 3. As soon as the rain stops... 4. I will be very upset if... 5. It will be nice if... 6. It will be bad if... 7. I will call you if... 8. If I will not pass the I exam, I... 9. Unless she marries me, I...
1) .... i will go to work 2).... i will go for a walk in the park 3).....people clean the umbrellas 4)...... get a deuce 5).......this summer i go to the sea 6)....... i get sick 7)....... i need help 8).......I don't get into the Institute in which you want 9)........ i will be happy
