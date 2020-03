Закончить предложения, используя нужную форму глагола - like или likes 1. Betty and Will ______ their little chimp. 2. Henry ____ to play with his toys . 3. Jane ____ her brow n teddy bear. 4.Jake and his father ____ ...

Разное

Закончить предложения, используя нужную форму глагола - like или likes 1. Betty and Will ______ their little chimp. 2. Henry ____ to play with his toys . 3. Jane ____ her brow n teddy bear. 4.Jake and his father ____ to ride their bikes in the park. 5. My parents ________ to sit by the lake in the evening. 6.Ann and Mary _____ to speak English. 7. Nick ______ to teach English.

