Заполните пропуски подходящими по смыслу словами, данными ниже: A physician is a …who deals with promoting, … or restoring humanhealth. He must examine his patient … . A good doctor must have deep knowledge in academ...

Английский язык

Заполните пропуски подходящими по смыслу словами, данными ниже: A physician is a …who deals with promoting, … or restoring humanhealth. He must examine his patient … . A good doctor must have deep knowledge in academic disciplines and a … competence in applied practice. The doctor can make a correct diagnose and … . A general practitioner deals with treatmentofdisease,injuryand other physical and mental … . He has to know how to talk to sick people, to make decisions and … .

