Заполните пропуски предлогами и переведите предложения. 1. The need … land cadastre has increased … recent years … two reasons. 2. The academic year … the university begin s … September and finishes … May. 3. Th...

Заполните пропуски предлогами и переведите предложения. 1. The need … land cadastre has increased … recent years … two reasons. 2. The academic year … the university begin s … September and finishes … May. 3. The population should actively participate … the process … land use planning. 4. Modern technology can offer new possibilities … lower costs … cadastral reforms. 5. Land use planning is the planning … the most proper, sound and full land uses based … the most advanced technology and scince.

1. The need for a land registry has increased in recent years for two reasons. 2. The academic year at the University begins in September and ends in May 3. The public should actively participate in the process of land use planning. 4. Modern technologies can offer new opportunities and lower costs to the cadastral reform. 5. Land-use planning is to plan in the most correct and complete land based on the most advanced technologies and Scince. 1. Необходимость в земельном кадастре возросла в последние годы по двум причинам. 2. Учебный год в университете начинается с сентября и заканчивается в Мае 3. Население должно активно участвовать в процессе планирования землепользования. 4. Современные технологии могут предложить новые возможности и низкие затраты с кадастровых реформ. 5. Планирование землепользования является планирование в самое правильное и полное землепользования на основе наиболее передовых технологий и Scince.