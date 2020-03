Заполните пропуски соответствующей формой глагола to be. 1. There … a lot of books in our library. 2. It … late when I returned home yesterday. 3. He … a handsome young man. 4. It … rainy and sleety tomorrow. 5. I … happy to ...

Английский язык

Заполните пропуски соответствующей формой глагола to be. 1. There … a lot of books in our library. 2. It … late when I returned home yesterday. 3. He … a handsome young man. 4. It … rainy and sleety tomorrow. 5. I … happy to meet you. 6. The day I got married … the happiest day in my life. 7. … you … present at tomorrow’s meeting. I think, I … . 8. What time … it now? It … 7 o’clock. 9. They … surprised to see me yesterday. 10. We … not struck by his behaviour last time we saw him.

