Заполните пропуски вспомогательными глаголами в настоящем времени: 1. —you want to join us? — No, we .... We … busy.2. — ....your clock show the right time? — No, it …. It ....fast. 3.How long ....it usually take you to get hom...

Английский язык
Заполните пропуски вспомогательными глаголами в настоящем времени: 1. —you want to join us? — No, we .... We … busy.2. — ....your clock show the right time? — No, it …. It ....fast. 3.How long ....it usually take you to get home? — It takes me long. 4. What ...this word mean? ... anyone know it? 5. ...your parents know about it? — My mother …, but my father…. 6. — …pupils make many spelling mistakes? — Yes, they .... 7. — ...anyone help you with housework? — Yes, my daughter ...it when she ...at home. 8. — ...your son like animals? —Yes, he ... He ...a vet (veterinarian).9. — ...your children go to school? — My son … but my daughter ... She … only four years old.
1. —Do you want to join us? — No, we don't. We are busy.2. — Does your clock show the right time? — No, it doesn't. It is fast. 3.How long does it usually take you to get home? — It takes me long. 4. What does this word mean? Does anyone know it? 5. Do your parents know about it? — My mother does, but my father doesn't 6. — Do pupils make many spelling mistakes? — Yes, they do 7. — Does anyone help you with housework? — Yes, my daughter does it when she is at home. 8. — Does your son like animals? —Yes, he does He is a vet (veterinarian).9. — Do your children go to school? — My son does, but my daughter doesn't She is only four years old
