Заполнить пропуски словами : some ,any,no.. 1 There is .......juise in the glass 2.Would you loke......orange juise?-No,thank you .I dont want..... . 3.Are there ...... people on the farm?-Yes,there are ... . 4.They have ...... bread at home. 5 Can I have..... tea? Помогите пожалуйста очень надо;(